Morning Start: Breaking Toblerone chocolate bars

Your morning start for Friday, June 3

Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! Let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: How have we been this doing wrong our whole lives?

@sidneyraz seconds to realize a lifetime of wrong #toblerone #firsttime #todayyearsold #inmy30s #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehacks ♬ original sound – sidneyraz

On this day

In 1851, the first baseball jerseys were wore by New York.

In 1889, the Canadian Pacific Railway is completed coast-to-coast.

In 1969, the last episode of ‘Star Trek’ airs.

In 1985, ‘Larry King Live’ debuts on CNN.

In 2016, Muhammad Ali dies at age 74.

In 2019, rapper Jay-Z becomes the first billionaire rapper.

National holidays

Today is National Doughnut Day, National Egg Day, National Chocolate Macaroon Day, National Repeat Day, World Bicycle Day, and World Cider Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

UBC Okanagan students save fellow classmate’s life. Learn more here.

Woman accused of lighting fires in Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune released on bail. Learn more here.

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates return of Cultural Arbor. Learn more here.

Trending

This is one of the coolest sports stories/Twitter threads in a long time.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with television host Anderson Cooper (55), tennis player Rafael Nadal (36), and actress Suzie Plakson (64).

Have a great Friday and a great weekend everyone!

