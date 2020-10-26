Morning Start: Bubble wrap was originally intended to be wallpaper

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 3 degrees with a 70 per cent chance of flurries.

Fun Fact of the day: Bubble wrap was originally intended to be wallpaper.

Bubble wrap was invented in 1957 by engineers Alfred W. Fielding and Marc Chavannes, who sealed two shower curtains together, creating a smattering of air bubbles, which they initially tried to sell as wallpaper. Then, in 1960, they realized their product could be used for protection in packaging, and they founded Sealed Air Corporation. When the inventors showed the product to IBM, which had just launched its first mass-produced computers, the tech company became the first big bubble wrap client. Sealed Air still exists today, creating both Cryovac food packaging and yes, bubble wrap.

In case you missed it: One dead after Highway 97A crash near Armstrong, police watchdog investigating

One person has died and another is in hospital following a crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong early Sunday morning (Oct. 25).

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer pursued what was believed to be a stolen vehicle on the highway around 3 a.m. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point police say the car “left the road” and came to a stop in a nearby ditch.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was transported to hospital with injuries.

The RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death.

The road reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m.

Song of the Day: Highly Suspect – Serotonia

Video of the day:

