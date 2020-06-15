(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Canada’s lowest recorded temperature is as cold as Mars

Your morning start for Monday, June 15, 2020

Happy Monday everyone!

Fun Fact of the day: Canada’s lowest recorded temperature is as cold as Mars

One of the least surprising facts about Canada is that it can get pretty cold in the winter (anyone who’s ever had to chisel their car out of a block of ice in the morning knows this to be true). The average low for the month of January in Ottawa is -14.4 C (6.1 F). That’s pretty cold. However, a temperature recorded in 1947 in Snag, Yukon makes the rest of Canada’s winter weather seem like a relaxing beach vacation. A temperature of -63 C (-81.4 F) was recorded in the small village of Snag on Feb. 3, 1947. That’s roughly the same temperature as the surface of Mars. Learn more about the coldest day in Canadian history.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

The province has lost a lengthy legal battle in which it was attempting to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver’s east end.

The proceedings, some of which date back to 2007, finally came to a close on June 11, with Supreme Court Justice Barry Davies ruling “it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future.”

This ruling dismisses the claims of the director of the Civil Forfeiture Office.

“Although the director adduced evidence that proves that members and associates of the East End, Kelowna and Nanaimo chapters have been convicted of criminal offences that were committed after 2005, none of those offences were proven to have involved or engaged any use of the clubhouses,” Davies wrote.

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Weekly roundup: Racist comment by political volunteer, Nazi solute at protest, Waterfront Cafe closes

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

 

Environment Canada weather

Most Read