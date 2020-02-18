(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Canadian Rocky Mountain healing waters

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The sunshine has arrived and it’s here to stay.

Fun Fact of the day: Thermal water goodness

Have you ever swam in the Rockies’ famous hot springs?

The discovery of a series of mineral-rich hot springs in the 1880s put Canada’s Banff National Park on world travelers’ checklists. In 1886, the Grand View Villa opened alongside the therapeutic waters of the Banff upper hot springs and became a sought out health resort.

As the legend goes, the handrail alongside the thermal waters was built with the wooden crutches purportedly left behind by “cured” patients.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The Howse Pass shortcut to British Columbia is worth taking another look at, says an economic development coalition of central Alberta communities.

Video of the day: Cuteness overload

Someone, anyone… some help, please?

ALSO READ: Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection amid online challenge

