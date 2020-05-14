(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Chance of afternoon thunder in the Interior

Your morning start for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Today’s forecast for the Okanagan and Shuswap has a bit of everything, starting with some sun and cloud, a 40 per cent chance of showers and possibly some thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Fun Fact of the day: the good and the bad

Psychologically speaking, how many good experiences does it take to outweigh a bad one? When researchers John Gottman and Robert Levenson sought an answer to this question, they discovered a 5:1 ratio.

Unfortunately, that means five good experiences are roughly counterbalanced by a single negative emotion, but it’s a good reminder to focus on the good things, however small.

Gottman seemed to want to help people overcome this somewhat cruel ratio, having spent four decades working clinically on divorce prediction and marital stability.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

While announcing 16 new cases and one additional death due to COVID-19 Wednesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry provided British Columbians with her latest COVID-19 tagline: “fewer faces, bigger spaces.” Read the full story.

Video of the day:

This man has clearly used his stay-at-home time productively!

READ MORE: Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Brendan Shykora
Environment Canada weather

