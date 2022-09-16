Morning Start: Concussions in Canada

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started!
Fun Fact: Today is National Concussion Awareness Day. Did you know that approximately 200,000 Canadians will suffer a concussion every year?
On this day
In 1869, the world’s first hole-in-one in golf is recorded in Scotland.
In 1965, singer Davie Jones changes his stage name to David Bowie to avoid confusion as a member of The Monkees had the same name.
In 1993, ‘Frasier’ premieres.
In 1997, Apple names Steve Jobs as the company’s interim CEO.
National holidays
Today is National Choose Your Chocolate Day, Collect Rocks Day, Barber Day, National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day, National Play-Doh Day, National Guacamole Day, National Tattoo Story Day, National Stepfamily Day, National Sit with a Stranger Day, National Tradesmen Day, Working Parents Day, and (this seems mean and unnecessary) Stay Away From Seattle Day.
Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien almost forgot he was almost up to bat. What makes it better is the broadcast telling a story about him at the same time.
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Nick Jonas (30), singer Mark Anthony (54), actress Alexis Bledel (41), actress Amy Poehler (51), actor Mickey Rourke (70), and actress Molly Shannon (58).
Have a great weekend everyone! Stay safe!
