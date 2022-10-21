(Photo - Cookie Monster/Facebook)

Morning Start: Cookie Monster’s real name

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 21

Good morning Okanagan! Before the weekend begins, let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: Cookie Monster’s real name is Sid!

On this day

In 1964, the movie version of ‘My Fair Lady’ premieres.

In 2019, incumbent Justin Trudeau wins the Federal election to remain in office, but the Liberal Party changes to a minority government.

In 2021, actor Alec Baldwin, thinking he had a prop gun and not a real gun, shots and kills cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injures director Joel Souza on a movie set.

National holidays

Today is Back to the Future Day, Count Your Buttons Day, Everyone Writes Day, International Day of the Nacho, National Apple Day, National Check Your Meds Day, National Archives Day, National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, National Pets for Veterans Day, and National Reptile Awareness Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Camper controversy in Kelowna Walmart parking lot. Learn more here.

Penticton hero’s dog ingests cocaine and meth while working outreach. Learn more here.

Police investigating suspicious activity at 2 Vernon schools. Learn more here.

Trending

All 30 teams in the NHL have released their ‘Reverse Retro 2.0’ jerseys for this season. I say the top three are Florida, Montreal, and Pittsburgh, what are your thoughts?

reverse retro

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with reality star Kim Kardashian (42), actress Carrie Fisher (would’ve been 66), country singer Kane Brown (29), television show host Judge Judy (80), singer Dean Lewis (35), rapper 21 Savage (30), and rapper Doja Cat (27).

Stay safe and warm! Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

