Morning Start: Could you attain your PHD while also being the lead singer of a famous rock band?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

Get out your umbrella or expect to get wet. Rain will be falling periodically all day.

Fun Fact of the day:

The lead singer of the Offspring, Dexter Holland, started attending school to achieve a doctorate in molecular biology while still in the band. He graduated in May of 2017.

The Offspring play Penticton, B.C. on their Canadian tour on Nov. 29.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Two Okanagan teenagers that were missing since last Friday have been found. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

This video will be sure to give you a chuckle.

ALSO READ: RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

Shuswap families bring home medals from Calgary karate tournament

The Summit Open Martial Arts Challenge was good to martial artists from Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

CSRD hosting Nov. 19 public meeting for retail outlet planned for Blind Bay Village Grocer property

Show will go on in honour of Shuswap musician Willy Gaw

Fundraising concert at North Shuswap Community Hall to support family

Online registration for Salmon Arm rec centre programs to begin

Fill in your account early, computer registration for programs starts 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26

Investigation ongoing after shots fired in North Okanagan

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

The money included $135.8 million in direct subsidies and $183.8 million in indirect subsidies

Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The hunter went missing after being separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

Penticton artist brings joy to others through her painting

Hedy Munawych is 96 years old and just loves painting the beauty of the world around her.

Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest

Man is said to have died of head injuries on Nov. 14

Salmon Arm Silverbacks lose in Penticton, pull off overtime win against Wenatchee

Team now in second place in the BCHL Interior Division

