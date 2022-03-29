(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Credit card transactions around the world

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 29

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Fun Fact: Every second, there are more than 10,000 credit card transactions around the world.

On this day

In 1848, Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to freezing.

In 1867, the Canadian constitution, British North American Act is given royal assent.

In 1929, U.S. President Herbert Hoover has the first phone installed at his desk in the Oval Office in the White House.

In 1984, the Baltimore Colts move to Indianapolis.

In 2019, singer Billie Eilish releases her debut album.

In 2021, the trial of officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd begins.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Nationals Vietnam Veterans Day, National Smoke and Mirrors Day, National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, and World Piano Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

A resort hotel is part of the plan for a proposed mixed-use development on the Okanagan lake shoreline. Learn more here.

More than $17,000 was raised for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue in honour of a man who passed away in a snowboarding accident at Big White in December. Learn more here.

A UBC Okanagan volleyball player was named to the USPORTS All-Rookie team. Learn more here.

It’s the slap heard ‘round the world. Actor Will Smith was not too happy with Oscars presenter Chris Rock’s ‘GI Jane’ joke pointed at his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Amy Sedaris (61), and model Elle MacPherson (59).

Have a great day everyone!

Kenney defends using meme of Will Smith, Chris Rock slap to critique green energy policies

While preparing for its latest MainStage offering, The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble, Shuswap Theatre is also making plans to refresh the theatre’s façade. (File photo)
Shuswap Theatre: Rehearsals underway for The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble

Rob Marshall of Community Futures Shuswap, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, Zest facility manager Tracy Edwards, Secwépemc knowledge-keeper Louis Thomas, B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and SAEDS board members Chad Shipmaker and Bill Laird cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of the Zest Commercial Food Hub on Saturday, March 23, 2022. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)
B.C. agriculture minister shares zest for Salmon Arm food hub

Larch Hill’s Para Nordic sit skiers Lily Brook and Kaden Baum both earned medals at the 2022 Canadian Ski Championships held at Whistler Olympic Park, March 20 to 27. (Donna Flatman photo)
Larch Hills skiers supported by Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, Maggie Beckner at Nationals

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported entering a parkland donation agreement with David Arthur Barnard and Western Tree Seeds Ltd. for a 2.238 hectare (5.53 acre) parcel of land in Blind Bay. (CSRD image)
Shuswap family donating land for park in Blind Bay