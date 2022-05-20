Morning Start: Detroit’s historic sports year

Your morning start for Friday, May 20

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Friday started as we head into the long weekend!

Fun Fact: Only one city has won three major championships in one year. In 1935, the Detroit Red Wings (NHL), Detroit Lions (NFL), and Detroit Tigers (MLB) all won championships.

On this day

In 1310, shoes are made for both the right and left feet.

In 1506, Christopher Columbus dies at age 54.

In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope sends the first photos from space.

In 1991, Michael Jordan wins NBA MVP.

In 2015, David Letterman hosts the last episode of ‘Late Show with David Letterman’.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Rescue Dog Day, National Pizza Party Day, National Pick Strawberries Day, National Endangered Species Day, National Bike to Work Day, National Bike to School Day, and National Be a Millionaire Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Cher (76), rapper Busta Rhymes (50), country singer Jon Pardi (37), actor Timothy Olyphant (54), and NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (51).

Have a great long weekend everyone! We’ll be back on Tuesday!

