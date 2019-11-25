(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Did you know a single country owns every panda bear you see at the zoo?

Your morning start for Monday, November 25th, 2019

Temperatures are cooling down to around zero this week.

Fun Fact of the day:

All giant pandas in zoos around the world are on loan from China.

The panda at your local zoo may look like it’s at home in its cozy sanctuary. But unless you live in China, the pandas that you’re seeing are just visiting. That’s because every one of the gentle giants in zoos around the world are on loan from China. Yes, they’re technically the property of the government of China, according to Vox.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The Rockets finished off their weekend road trip to the United States with a 2-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Centre in Kennewick, Wash on Saturday. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Nothing like a quick game of 1-on-1 at the office.

2021 Tim Hortons Brier to put Kelowna front and center of curling world

Previous story
Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Just Posted

Recycling services in Sicamous relocating to Finlayson Street Return-It depot

The depot will be opening beginning on Dec. 2.

Beat by the Heat: Sicamous Eagles’ losing streak grows to six games

The Eagles will have a shot at returning to their winning ways in Kelowna on Nov. 26.

Firefighters douse burning car after collision in Salmon Arm

Icy conditions were apparent on streets surrounding the scene of the accident.

Word on the street: What driving advice do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

The Observer asked: What tips do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

Old-fashioned fun: Brad DeMille plans outdoor rink again for Salmon Arm

So far the weather forecast looks good, costs mean there may be a $2 charge

Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Sehn

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

B.C. company sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

