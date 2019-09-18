(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Did you know Mary never actually had a little lamb?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

A break from the rain is on its way! For a little while at least…

Fun Fact of the day:

The famous nursery rhyme ‘Mary had a little lamb’ is based on a true story.

The story revolves around Mary Elizabeth Sawyer, a woman born in 1806 on a farm in Sterling, Mass. In 1815, Mary was 9-years-old. She was helping her father with farm chores when they discovered a sickly newborn lamb in the sheep pen that had been abandoned by its mother. Despite protests from her father, Mary was eventually allowed to keep it and the two formed a bond, the lamb even followed Mary to school one day. This event inspired a classmate to write a poem which eventually became the rhyme we all know today. Is it stuck in your head yet?

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and rain is expected for Wednesday, Sept. 18. Days following offer a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 21 degrees.

Kelowna:

Vernon:

Penticton:

Salmon Arm:

Video of the day:

Have you ever wondered how food commercials make their products look so good? Well, in some cases it is by filming inedible food and in others, it is using a lot of camera trickery. Check out this behind the scenes demonstration of how a burger commercial is made to look so satisfying.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Curtis Sagmoen pleaded not guilty to five charges on Sept. 9, including uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians base travel choices on food more than Americans do: survey
Next story
VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary shocked, saddened by death of teacher

Well-loved Grade 4 teacher passed away suddenly over weekend

Petition calls for regulation of cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake

Public call for tighter controls on the fast, powerful vessels initiated before Sept. 1 collision

Salmon Arm martial arts school evicted along with assisted living facility

Students call Northern Spirit Martial Arts’ Hudson Street location a sanctuary

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Market may switch to indoor venue during the colder months of winter

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Coming soon: Red Joan combines espionage, love story and political awakening

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Morning start: Did you know Mary never actually had a little lamb?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan and coastal regions

Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted starting Wednesday at noon

Most Read