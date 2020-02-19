(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Did you know Ringo Starr narrated Thomas the Tank Engine?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 19

It might be hard to believe that a rock’n’roll legend went on to do voiceover work for a kid’s show about trains but that is exactly what happened.

Fun Fact of the day: Ringo Starr was the first narrator for Thomas the Tank Engine

Sir Richard Starkey, former drummer for the Beatles, better known by his professional moniker Ringo Starr, did voice over work for the show from 1984-1986. The role was then taken over by comedian George Carlin, later joined by actors Alec Baldwin and Pierce Brosnan.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A group of employees at a B.C. cannabis company have become the first private sector dispensary workers to unionize in Canada.

Video of the day:

Researchers have found that “puppy dog eyes” are an evolutionary triumph amongst domesticated dogs. Canines have developed specific muscles that helps raise their eyebrows, while wolves, whom dogs descended from, do not have this muscle.

Read more: Kids exposed to household cleaners as newborns more likely to get asthma: B.C. study

Read more: Alleged drunk driver has licence suspended following Kelowna bridge crash

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Know what you’re getting into financially before you adopt a dog

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Would you like to see a new highway built between Kamloops and Red Deed?

Building another highway through the mountains to central Alberta has been raised for decades

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Judge in Salmon Arm Provincial Court asks inmate for verdict on prison food

Prisoner provides judgment on meals, judge cautioned about 7-Eleven remarks

Landslide stops repair crew from reaching internet service tower near Salmon Arm

MyBC Datacom users in Tappen, Sunnybrae, White Lake and parts of the Salmon Valley may be affected

Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins provincial wrestling title

Lazar overcomes Parmjot Sidhu from DW Poppy Secondary in the final on Feb. 17

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Morning Start: Did you know Ringo Starr narrated Thomas the Tank Engine?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 19

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Maggie and Tim: A residential school survivor and her son who died on B.C. streets

Part one of a two-part series on a young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

Most Read