(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Did you know selfies are deadlier than sharks?

Your morning start for Monday, October 28th, 2019

Yes, it’s Monday, how awful, but on the bright side, it’s supposed to be sunny all week!

Fun Fact of the day:

In 2017, more people were killed from injuries caused by taking a selfie than by shark attacks.

There were only five deaths due to shark attacks in 2017, which is lower than the average year.

The average amount of deaths caused by sharks is 6.

Worldwide, there were 35 deaths caused by taking selfies in 2017.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

More than a dozen members of the Okanagan Diving Club got together for some pre-Halloween pumpkin carving, but they did so in a place that only a group of passionate divers would consider: underwater. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Hes, it’s Monday, how dreadful. But, here’ a funny cat video to cheer you up.

ALSO READ: UBC Okanagan Heat captures win in second game against Pandas

Previous story
Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Just Posted

Crews install enormous treble clef in downtown Salmon Arm

A grand unveiling of the public artwork is planned for Nov. 2

Sicamous Eagles break even in weekend games

The Eagles lost to the Chiefs and then beat the Coyotes with a third period offensive surge.

CSRD announces new strategic plan to take them into 2022

A vision statement and actions are outlined in the plan

Word on the street: What is your Halloween costume this year?

As the night of ghastly goblins and ghostly ghouls approaches, the Observer… Continue reading

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

VIDEO: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player to get spinal surgery in Thailand

Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

PET OF THE WEEK: Icarus is a loving, sensitive cat

Street life has left scars on cat’s heart and body

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout

Morning Start: Did you know selfies are deadlier than sharks?

Your morning start for Monday, October 28th, 2019

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Most Read