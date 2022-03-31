Morning Start: Disney parks and explosives

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 31

Happy Thursday! We’re almost at the end of the week!

Fun Fact: The U.S. Military spends the most money on explosives annually. The second most? Disney. They spend $50 million per year on fireworks for all Disney parks around the world.

On this day

In 1889, the Eiffel Tower opens.

In 1918, daylight savings goes into effect in North America.

In 1949, Newfoundland becomes Canada’s tenth province.

In 1973, the Philadelphia Flyers set an NHL record, scoring eight goals on 60 shots in one period in a 10-2 over the New York Islanders.

In 1973, Bobby Orr scores a hat-trick for the Boston Bruins and becomes the first player ever with four straight 100-point seasons.

In 1994, the Chicago White Sox assign Michael Jordan to double-A Birmington.

In 1995, MLB ends a 232-day strike.

In 2019, rapper Nipsey Hussle is fatally shot in Los Angeles.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Transgender Visibility Day, Nationals Farm Workers Day, National Tater Day, National Prom Day, National Crayon Day, Manatee Appreciation Day, National Bunsen Burner Day, World Backup Day, and National Clams on the Half Shell Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Ewan McGregor (51), actor Christopher Walken (79), AC/DC’s Angus Young (67), hockey legend Gordie Howe (would’ve been 94), and NHL star Pavel Bure (51).

Have a great last day of March!

Okanagan