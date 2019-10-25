(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights begins

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 25

This weekend brings in the start of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Fact of the day:

Diwali is a five-day festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival is celebrated by decorating, feasting, dancing and more during the celebration that is every autumn in the north hemisphere and every spring in the southern hemisphere.

The climax of the festival comes on the third day of the celebration (on Sunday) when participants come together in their finest clothes, illuminate their homes with candles and lamps while offering worship to Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth.

Diwali is also celebrated within other faiths in India. Jains, Sikhs, Newar Buddhists and Bengali Hindus celebrate their respective festivals during Diwali.

This year’s Diwali celebration will conclude on Oct. 29.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The Casa Loma community in West Kelowna voiced out their displeasure with the proposed Blackmun Bap project earlier this week. Over 400 residents gathered for a public hearing on the project on Wednesday night. Read more here.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Former Kelowna MP ‘not ruling out’ running for B.C. Liberal leadership

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul

Just Posted

Salmon Arm woman hopeful after undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s

The neural stimulator has not been turned on yet, but neurosurgeon pleased with electrode placement

BC Hydro warns of overnight power outages in the Shuswap

Customers in areas that may remain without power include Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Chase

Salmon Arm traffic light move delayed, overhead signs on Highway 1 planned

Moving lights at Ross Street won’t happen this fall, mayor favours gateway signage on Trans-Canada

VIDEO: Storm blows tree down on Chase residence

Hydro crews still working to restore power through Southern Interior

UPDATE: Theft that destroys ATM at Salmon Arm gas station involves white truck

RCMP report that stolen truck used in the six-minute heist at a local Shell station

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Downed power lines close Highway 97 in Westwold

Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

North Zone Kings win one of two games against Thompson Zone Blazers

Next up, Kings to face off against South Zone Knights

School District #83 participates in Operation Safe Stop

Drivers can be fined $368 for passing a school bus illegally

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

The crash took place Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’

Thirty-five out of 88 sexual assault reports were unfounded, according to Statistics Canada

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

Most Read