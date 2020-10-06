Morning Start: Doctors who play video games more than three hours a week make fewer operating room errors

Good morning, the forecast is bright and sunny for the next few days.

Fun Fact of the day: Doctors Who Play Video Games More Than Three Hours a Week Make Fewer Operating Room Errors

Doctors who work in the operating room may want to start playing video games. A study published in the Archives of Surgery found that doctors who played video games for more than three hours each week made 37 percent fewer surgical errors than those who didn’t. They also performed 27 percent faster and scored 42 percent better on a the test of surgical skills.

According to the researchers, this supports earlier findings that video games can improve “fine motor skills, eye-hand coordination, visual attention, depth perception, and computer competency.”

In case you missed it: Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Interior Health is reporting a total of 13 new cases in the region over the weekend on Monday, Oct. 5 — including two linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church.

This brings the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 548.

Nineteen cases remain active, two of which are currently hospitalized.

Seven cases are now tied to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna. The latest identified cases linked to this outbreak are two individuals who were tested on Oct. 2 and did not attend church after Sept. 13, the health authority said. All identified cases and their contacts are self-isolating for the recommended durations.

Song of the Day: Hallucinogenics (Feat. Lana Del Rey) – Matt Maeson

Video of the day:

The mummy tomb, which has been sealed for 2500 years, has been opened for the first time. pic.twitter.com/KWGT95girv — Psychedelic Art (@VisuallySt) October 5, 2020

