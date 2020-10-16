Morning Start: Dogs like squeaky toys because they mimic the screams of their prey

Good morning and happy Friday! Today’s forecast is 16 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Fun Fact of the day: Dogs like squeaky toys because they mimic the screams of their prey

There’s a theory that they rip the squeaker out of the toy because as long as it squeaks, the dog still thinks it’s alive.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

A neighbour was relieved to see police descend upon a home in Rutland Thursday, in what RCMP on scene called an ongoing drug investigation.

Rick Wabi has owned property across the street from the home in the 1300-block of Sylvania Crescent for years, and said activities there have gotten so bad, he’s considering selling.

“I welcome them (RCMP), I hope they drive by every day,” said Wabi of police across the street. “The more presence the better.”

At least four people were arrested Thursday (Oct. 15) morning, while Kelowna RCMP carefully inspected objects and interrogated individuals nearby.

Bicycles and motorcycles were of particular interest to officers. Officers were seen removing several bags of items from the home.

