(Photo - @djmarkfarina/Twitter)

(Photo - @djmarkfarina/Twitter)

Morning Start: Dolly Parton’s look-a-like contest

Your morning start for Monday, May 30

Good morning everyone! Happy Monday, let’s get your day and week started!

Fun Fact: Did you know that once Dolly Parton entered a Dolly Parton look-a-like contest… and lost.

On this day

In 1858, the Hudson’s Bay Company’s rights to Vancouver Island are revoked.

In 1868, Memorial Day is first recognized as a holiday in the United States.

In 1985, the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup by beating the Philadelphia Flyers in five games.

In 1986, outfielder Barry Bonds makes his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2003, ‘Finding Nemo’ is released in theatres.

In 2019, rapper R Kelly is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Multiple Sclerosis Day, National Creativity Day, and National Water a Flower Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Rent for Central Okanagan school facilities to increase. Learn more here.

Penticton to have emergency preparedness workshop for seniors next month. Learn more here.

Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count. Learn more here.

Trending

Do you have some trouble cleaning items in your kitchen? Check these hacks out.

@creative_explained How to make cleaning easier! 🤩🤟 #cleantok #lifehack #kitchenhacks #howto #cleaningtiktok ♬ original sound – Armen Adamjan

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Idina Menzel (51), R&B singer Cee-Lo Green (47), and retired MLB player Manny Ramirez (50).

It’s a new week with new goals, go make this week yours! Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?
Next story
Man in wig and wheelchair throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

Just Posted

Will Johnson, co-author of the book The Ballad of Shuswap Joe, stands next to his painting of Shuswap Joe, whose stories Johnson has shared with Adams River rafters. (Will Johnson photo)
Rafting guide revels in recounting the tall tales of Shuswap Joe

More than 30 teams participated in the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cycle for Strong Kids surpasses $80,000 goal to support Okanagan families

Okanagan College EnactusOC members Ayden Clark (from left), Karsten Ensz, James Plaxton, Danielle Walker, Jackson Price, Rebekah Dingwall, MacKenna Lenarcic and Andrew Loken are off to the national championships in Toronto. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College students off to Enactus National Expo

Armstrong Shamrocks teammates Kaleb Davis (6) and Jayden Gulka join the Vernon Tigers duo of Thomas Pain (16) and Brady Kuziw in going for a loose ball during Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Saturday, May 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstrong, Vernon play to third straight TOJLL tie