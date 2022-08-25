Morning Start: Fears

Your morning start for Thursday, August 25

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your day started!

Fun Fact: Humans are only born with two innate fears: falling and loud noises. All other fears people have are learned/acquired as life goes on.

On this day

In 1910, Yellow Cab is founded.

In 1960, the XVII (17th) Summer Olympic Games begin in Rome, Italy.

In 1968, Arthur Ashe becomes the first African-American tennis player to win the U.S. championship (singles).

In 1970, Elton John makes his first North American appearance.

In 1975, Bruce Springsteen releases his third album, ‘Born to Run’.

National holidays

Today is National Burger Day, National Banana Split Day, Kiss and Make Up Day, National Whiskey Sour Day, and National Secondhand Wardrobe Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Blake Lively (35), musician Billy Ray Cyrus (61), actress Rachel Bilson (41), rock musician Gene Simmons (73), actor Sean Connery (would’ve been 92), chef Rachael Ray (54), television show host Regis Philbin (would’ve been 91), and rock musician Elvis Costello (68).

Go have a great Thursday!

