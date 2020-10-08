(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Flowers Like Viagra

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Good morning, there’s a 30 per cent chance it rains today.

Fun Fact of the day: Flowers like Viagra

Here’s a funny fact: If you put some Viagra in a vase, it will make flowers stand up straight for a week beyond when they would normally wilt, according to one study conducted by Israeli and Australian researchers.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Botched Bitcoin theft leaves long-time Kelowna deli out of commission

A long-time Kelowna business has been taken out of commission due to an attempted break-and-enter.

L&D Meats and Deli was not the original target of an early morning break-in today but was severely damaged nonetheless.

The target: a Bitcoin machine next door at Mike’s Produce, was what the two suspects were after.

After breaking into the produce store, located at the Guisachan Village Centre, the two suspects allegedly tried to steal the machine, located against the back wall of the shop. A store employee explained that when they were unable to get it out, they fled, backing into L&D Meats and Deli and smashing through the front wall.

Song of the Day: Kaytranada – The Worst In Me (Feat. Tinashe)

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

Video of the day:

READ MORE:2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit

Environment Canada weather

