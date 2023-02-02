(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Groundhog Day

Your morning start for Thursday, Feb. 2

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Thursday going!

Fun Fact: Happy Groundhog day! Since the day started in 1887, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow 106 times. For some reason, in the 136 year history of the event, there were 10 years where the results weren’t recorded and no one knows why.

On this day

In 1887, the first Groundhog’s Day takes place.

In 1901, Queen Victoria’s funeral takes place.

In 1913, New York City’s Grand Central Terminal opens.

In 1964, the G.I. Joe action figure is released.

In 2014, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

In 2014, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman dies at 46 of an overdose.

In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

In 2021, Jeff Bezos steps down as the CEO of Amazon.

National holidays

Today is Groundhog Day, National Brown Dog Day, National Catchers Day, National Hedgehog Day, National River Day, National Tater Tot Day, and National Ukulele Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

openticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘I sacrificed everything to get this going’: Kelowna’s newest thrift store opening a success. Learn more here.

Penticton RCMP look for witnesses to New Year’s Eve assault at beachfront. Learn more here.

Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll. Learn more here.

Trending

Congrats to the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady on retirement again! Will it stick this time?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Shakira (46), actress Julia Fox (33), actress Farrah Fawcett (would’ve been 86), television personality Dog the Bounty Hunter (70), model Christie Brinkley (69), and retired NHL star Todd Bertuzzi (48).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Coming soon to a public office near you: King Charles III’s face?
Next story
Groundhog Day: Fred is dead in Quebec, Willie and Sam at odds over spring’s arrival

Just Posted

When fentanyl, in photo, is mixed with other opioids, alcohol, benzodiazepines, or stimulants like cocaine, it increases the risk of accidental overdose. Illicit fentanyl is much more toxic than other pharmaceutical-grade opioids. (File photo)
Salmon Arm does not escape B.C. trend of escalating overdose calls to paramedics

Okanagan Okie did not see his shadow on Groundhog Dog, therefore predicting an early spring. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Early spring forecast by Okanagan Okie

In 2017, a community group from the North Shuswap sought the B.C. government’s approval for an incorporation study. (Google Earth map)
Regional district, province to explore issues and concerns in the North Shuswap

Robyn Spink operates Salmon Arm’s Jungle Mania. She and spouse Scott Casano took ownership of the business late August 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
New owner of Salmon Arm indoor jungle gym embraces input from youth