Morning Start: Hermit Crabs and their shells

Fun Fact: When hermit crabs are looking for a new shell, they gather, line up biggest to smallest, and create a chain reaction until they all receive the right-sized shell… except for the last one that has to stay with its original shell.

On this day

In 1915, Canadian brewer and businessman John Labatt dies at age 76.

In 1961, the NFL opens the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In 1967, Expo 67 opens in Montreal.

In 1982, the trial of John Hinckley begins after he attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Tell a Story Day, National Prime Rib Day, and International Guide Dog Day.

In case you missed it

One man dead, one man arrested in Kelowna stabbing. Learn more here.

B.C.’s second case of domestic avian influenza confirmed in the Okanagan. Learn more here.

The Cristall brothers: Taking Kelowna hockey by storm. Learn more here.

Trending

How about this kid with the slapshot from in tight and the ‘stick is too hot’ celebration?! It’s too good.

5 year old clap bomb? Gotta respect the player/Tendy effort covering down low. What a rip & what a celly @ovi8 (dgagnon24 via TikTok). pic.twitter.com/1zUJCznwTE — Pavel Barber (@HeyBarber) April 25, 2022

Ever seen a car do this?

I NEVER SEEN A CAR TEAR AN ACL BEFORE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KtMatopwtY — d🦕n (@javroar) April 24, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Lizzo (34), rock singer Patrick Stump (38), singer Cuba Gooding Sr. (would’ve been 78), and tennis player Nick Kyrgios (27).

Have a great day everyone! Do something nice for someone today.

