(Twitter)

(Twitter)

Morning Start: Highest scoring NBA game

Your morning start for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: On Dec. 13, 1983, the highest scoring NBA game ever took place when the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in triple overtime.

On this day

In 1949, Los Angeles records its first snowfall.

In 1970, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Superbowl IV.

In 1973, MLB’s American League adopts the designated hitter.

In 1999, actor Jon Stewart becomes host of ‘The Daily Show’.

In 2010, Simon Cowell leaves ‘American Idol’.

National holidays

Today is Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day, International Thank You Day, International Parity at Work Day, Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day, National Hot Toddy Day, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Milk Day, National Take The Stairs Day, and National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Foiled by their love for Timmies: Stolen vehicle from Kelowna found in Sicamous drive-thru. Learn more here.

Kim Mitchell continues his Rock ‘n’ Roll duty to open Penticton Peach Fest. Learn more here.

Salmon Arm food forest recognized nationally as healthy urban greenspace. Learn more here.

Trending

A man in the United States is under investigation after painting his dog to look like Pikachu and taking him to an NBA game…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Mary J.Blige (52), singer Cody Simpson (26), first Prime Minister of Canada John A. Macdonald, 20th Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chretien (89), and actress Amanda Peet (51).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage
Next story
PODCAST.: Canadian singer Jess Moskaluke reaches 100 million streams

Just Posted

Staff at the new Askew’s Foods store at 1006 George St. in Enderby, formerly the Red Basket, take time out for a quick photo outside the new location. Jan. 4, 2023 was the first day of operation for the store under the Askew’s Foods banner. (Photo contributed)
Askew’s Food adds a fifth location, former Red Basket site in Enderby

The cookbook Sharing Food Across Generations and Cultures is full of recipes from new immigrants to the Shuswap. The recipes were cooked by the newcomers and a senior citizen they were partnered with in the community to bond and share their home country’s food. (Contributed)
Shuswap seniors and newcomers bond over shared recipes, create cookbook

A special hockey game at the Shaw Centre on Dec. 30, 2022 featured members of the Cavaliers, some who weren’t born when the team was formed in the ’70s. (Photo contributed)
Unique Salmon Arm Cavaliers hockey team celebrates 7 decades of play with special game

Frederik Vroom and Luke Gubbels present a review of and recommendations for Salmon Arm's Urban Tree Removal Bylaw to city council on Jan. 8, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Not just landscaping’: Better protection, planning for Salmon Arm trees needed