Morning Start: Hold onto your hats, high winds on the way

The Shuswap and Okanagan Valley are in for a windy night, but first let’s look at one of the most bizarre world championships you’ll ever hear of.

Fun Fact of the day:

Have you ever had an overage fee that made you want to see how far you can throw your phone? That may or may not have been the origin of this international competition that’s been around since 2000. The Mobile Phone Throwing World Championships began in Savonlinna, Finland, and has become popular – if relatively unknown – around Europe. The world record holder is Tom Philipp Reinhardt, a German man who tossed his cellular device a distance of 136.75 metres.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement throughout the B.C. Interior, warning people in the area to be prepared for strong winds tonight and tomorrow. Winds are expected to get up to 80 kilometres an hour in some areas.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

In the U.S., House Democrats approved legislation on Wednesday to safeguard the country’s elections from foreign interference in a 227-181 vote. The bill comes in the middle of an impeachment inquiry centred on allegations that President Donald Trump improperly called on Ukrainian to help his re-election chances in 2020. It also comes after special counsel Robert Mueller revealed the findings of his investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

House Democrats pass election security bill amid impeachment https://t.co/yfXUmZCDeo — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) October 24, 2019

Video of the day:

It’s hard to say whether this cat is doing sit-ups or is in fact stuck in a hole, even after watching it 18 times in a row…

Exercise is good for health😂

(U/imgur) pic.twitter.com/iYTF0IE1UE — Gaml. Y (@GY18164253) October 23, 2019

READ MORE: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Brendan Shykora