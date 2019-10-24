(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Hold onto your hats, high winds on the way

Your morning start for Thursday, October 24th, 2019

The Shuswap and Okanagan Valley are in for a windy night, but first let’s look at one of the most bizarre world championships you’ll ever hear of.

Fun Fact of the day:

Have you ever had an overage fee that made you want to see how far you can throw your phone? That may or may not have been the origin of this international competition that’s been around since 2000. The Mobile Phone Throwing World Championships began in Savonlinna, Finland, and has become popular – if relatively unknown – around Europe. The world record holder is Tom Philipp Reinhardt, a German man who tossed his cellular device a distance of 136.75 metres.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement throughout the B.C. Interior, warning people in the area to be prepared for strong winds tonight and tomorrow. Winds are expected to get up to 80 kilometres an hour in some areas.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

In the U.S., House Democrats approved legislation on Wednesday to safeguard the country’s elections from foreign interference in a 227-181 vote. The bill comes in the middle of an impeachment inquiry centred on allegations that President Donald Trump improperly called on Ukrainian to help his re-election chances in 2020. It also comes after special counsel Robert Mueller revealed the findings of his investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Video of the day:

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opens gym door to whole community

City council listens to request, installs accessible door so area is no longer unreachable

No more putting out curbside collection bins in Salmon Arm the night before

City must amend bylaw as it contravenes provincial Wildlife Act which tries to protect bears

Semi truck stuck, then unloaded, on Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill switchback

Two tow trucks remove load, clear scene Thursday morning on 10th Avenue SE where trucks not allowed

Report of man threatening to shoot co-workers in North Shuswap misinformed

Seven officers respond, man arrested and later released without charges

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

VIDEO: Water Walk an uphill struggle for Salmon Arm students

School event raises funds for wells in Tanzania, local projects

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

North Okanagan Takes Flight

Museum exhibit reaches new heights

Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

