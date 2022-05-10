Morning Start: How far down can moose dive into water?

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 10

Fun Fact: Moose are able to dive as far down as 20 feet into water and can hold their breath for up to a minute. They can do this to cool down but also for food in the colder months.

On this day

In 1798, British explorer George Vancouver dies at age 40.

In 1915, Canadian doctor Cluny MacPherson presents the invention of the gas mask to the British war office.

In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover is appointed head of the FBI.

In 1967, The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Brian Jones are arrested on drug charges.

In 1970, Bobby Orr scores famous goal in overtime to win the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins.

In 1973, actor Bruce Lee collapses in Golden Harvest studios, is diagnosed with cerebral edema.

In 1983, sitcom ‘Laverne and Shirley’ airs series finale.

In 1994, Nelson Mandela is sworn in as South Africa’s president.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Shrimp Day, and National Clean Your Room Day. It is also National Salvation Army Week, National American Craft Beer Week, and National Mental Health Awareness Week.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rock singer Bono (62), sports anchor Chris Berman (67), actor Kenan Thompson (44), actor Dallas Roberts (52), and actress Cazzie David (28).

