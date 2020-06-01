Morning Start: How long did the Rodney King riots of 1992 last?

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Your morning start for Monday, June 1, 2020

Good morning, today is June 1, the start of a new month and a fresh start.

Fun Fact of the day: How long did the Rodney King Riots last?

The 1992 Los Angeles riots were a series of riots and civil disturbances that occurred in Los Angeles County in April and May 1992. Unrest began in South Central Los Angeles on April 29, after a trial jury acquitted four officers of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for usage of excessive force in the arrest and beating of Rodney King, which had been videotaped and widely viewed in TV broadcasts.

The rioting spread throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area, as thousands of people rioted over a six-day period following the announcement of the verdict.

A car has crashed through a carport wall at a residence in West Kelowna.

At around 1:55 p.m. on May 31, a car went through the carport wall and into a tree at 2700 block of Prosperpine Way.

The driver has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to sources.

West Kelowna Fire Engine 32, West Kelowna RCMP and Ambulance were on the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

READ MORE:WATCH:‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Most Read