(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How many questions does a toddler ask in a day?

Your morning start for Thursday, January 9, 2020

If you’re at the breakfast table with your four-year-old this morning, you might be fielding some questions as you read today’s Morning Start.

Fun Fact of the day:

A study by U.K. retailer Littlewoods surveyed mothers with children between two and 10, and found that mothers get asked 288 questions per day by their toddlers.

Girls aged four proved the most curious, asking a staggering 390 questions per day and averaging one question every one minute 56 seconds of their waking hours.

Meal time is when children were found to ask the most questions, so if breakfast with the little one is finished, you’ve passed the first lightning round of the day.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

There’s a likelihood of sun this afternoon in the Okanagan Shuswap – a welcome break from the ongoing snowfalls expected to return Friday.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Nearly 100 Canadian fire specialists have gone to Australia to help battle one of the worst fire seasons the country has ever seen.

“I have communicated with my Australian counterpart to reiterate that we are prepared to consider further assistance as necessary,” Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday.

Canada has offered money and equipment aid to other countries in the past, but so far all Australia has requested is more people.

Video of the day:

There’s no shame in losing to this particular dog at Jenga!

READ MORE: 1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

Most Read