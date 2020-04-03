(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How much for the world’s most expensive musical instrument?

Your morning start for Friday, April 3, 2020

The snow is set to make its return to the Okanagan and Shuswap. You can almost hear the sad violin music…

Fun Fact of the day:

Buying a new instrument can be expensive, but not nearly as expensive as buying an ancient one. Take the Vieuxtemps Guarneri, a violin built by Italian instrument maker around 1741. The violin was one of his last, and despite having a number of different owners across multiple centuries, it is considered to be in excellent condition.

The purchase price of the Vieuxtemps is more than $16 million, The Economist reported in 2013. The most recent purchaser of the violin provided its lifetime use to American violinist As Anne Akiko Meyers. In the Economist’s report, Meyers said, “every violinmaker in the world tries to make his violins sound like this one.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

With snow on the forecast, a highway alert is in effect for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

B.C. has its first community outbreak at a correctional facility as an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.

Video of the day:

Having noticed humans are going through a hard time, this bear decided to help out any way he could—or at least that’s the feel-good story we’re going with.

READ MORE: Two planes come into close contact above Kelowna

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

Just Posted

COVID19 pushes Salmon Arm boxing coach into students’ living rooms

Needs of students with Parkinson’s prompts Bulldogs’ Peggy Maerz into Zoom Room

Salmon Arm lawyer describes inmate’s positive COVID-19 test as ‘a huge problem’

Virus in the confined space of Okanagan Correctional Centre may be difficult to contain

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

Dogs are property, not kids, judge tells former Salmon Arm couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

Surprise parade makes Shuswap boy’s 10th birthday less isolated

Friends and strangers alike help Declan Toner celebrate his “best birthday ever”

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

Morning Start: How much for the world’s most expensive musical instrument?

Your morning start for Friday, April 3, 2020

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

20 to 25 cm expected from Hope to Merritt

3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

3M says it has already been turning out as many of the N95 masks as possible

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Vancouver Island mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Mother pleads for people to stop shaming single parents

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Most Read