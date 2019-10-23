(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How much of your pint do you spill in your beard?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

Happy hump day! Expect to see some sun up until Friday.

Fun Fact of the day:

Guiness estimates that 30,000 liters of beer are lost in facial hair each year in the UK alone.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

An impressive year ended as a dream for Kelowna marathoner Vik Bains last weekend. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

The Toronto Raptors raised their 2019 World Championship banner at their season opener on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

Previous story
Morning Start: Trudeau and the Liberals stay in power with minority government
Next story
VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

