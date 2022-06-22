Morning Start: How populated some countries are

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 22

Fun Fact: If a billion people vanished from both China and India, they would still be the two most populated nations in the world.

On this day

In 1847, the first ring doughnut is created.

In 1940, the first Dairy Queen is opened in Joliet, Illinois.

In 1955, Disney’s ‘The Lady and the Tramp’ is released.

In 1971, Canadian Joni Mitchell releases her fourth studio album ‘Blue’.

In 1981, tennis star John McEnroe yells at the official in a famous rant.

National holidays

Today is National Kissing Day, National Onion Ring Day, and National Chocolate Eclair Day.

Bring on the sunshine: Okanagan heat arrives ‘2 weeks early’. Learn more here.

RCMP looking into ‘all possible scenarios’ in search for missing Kelowna woman. Learn more here.

Shining a light on Pride events in the South Okanagan. Learn more here.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like being a photographer for a sporting event? This video gives you a glimpse of what its like.

Mounted a GoPro to my camera this past weekend 😌 pic.twitter.com/kQk0i1ytRX — Kevin Gao (@KevGao9) June 19, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Meryl Streep (73), singer Cyndi Lauper (69), television host Carson Daly (49), British officer George Vancouver (would’ve been 265), singer/songwriter Steven Page (52), and NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner (51).

Have a great day everyone!

