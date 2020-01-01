Morning start: How to make and keep your New Year’s resolutions

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Making a New Year’s resolution is a good way to set a goal for yourself but as anyone with an expired gym membership can tell you, they can be difficult to keep. Luckily, there are ways to improve the likelihood you will keep good habits all the way to 2021.

Fun Fact of the day:

According to a New Years’ Resolution study conducted in 2014, the most common reason for failing a resolution was setting impossible goals. One in three people who responded to the survey admitted their goals were too unrealistic.

To address this, the study suggests not to overload yourself. Be realistic with what you can achieve and don’t set too many goals. More than one goal can be set but if they are more simple they will more likely be reached.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

For much of the interior a mixture of sun, clouds, rain and snow are expected during the day with rain and flurries continuing into the evening.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The first baby in the interior to be born in 2020 has arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

Video of the day:

If you missed out on New Years fireworks, check out this incredible display in Manama, Bahrain!

Read more: Long-running hit stage show We Will Rock You coming to South Okanagan

Read more: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.