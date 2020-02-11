Morning Start: Human bodies can move for more than a year after death

Enjoy the sunshine while you can…

Fun Fact of the day:

Human bodies can move for more than a year after death.

Human bodies can continue to move for more than a year after death. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) November 13, 2019

According to research findings from the Australian Facility for Taphonomic Experimental Research., corpses can move for more than 1 year after death. A researcher named Alyson Wilson explained that the arms of corpses were significantly moving, so that arms started off down beside the body ended up out to the side of the body.

The research team believes the movement is caused by the body’s ligaments drying out, shrinking, and contracting.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Wet’suwet’en against Coastal GasLink

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en. Read more here.

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en https://t.co/jWcmp7YOWf — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) February 10, 2020

Video of the day: Ready for school!

Cutest boy ever…

this is hank, most definitely the cutest student i've ever seen

(its. hanks. world IG) pic.twitter.com/3g8J3riqDE — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) February 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna Mayor

Natalia Cuevas Huaico