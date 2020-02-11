(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Human bodies can move for more than a year after death

Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Human bodies can move for more than a year after death.

According to research findings from the Australian Facility for Taphonomic Experimental Research., corpses can move for more than 1 year after death. A researcher named Alyson Wilson explained that the arms of corpses were significantly moving, so that arms started off down beside the body ended up out to the side of the body.

The research team believes the movement is caused by the body’s ligaments drying out, shrinking, and contracting.

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Wet’suwet’en against Coastal GasLink

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en. Read more here.

