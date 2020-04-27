(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to commit to monogamous relationships

Your morning start for Monday, April 27, 2020

Get out your rain boots, a storm is brewing. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and afternoon.

Fun Fact of the day:

Animals commit to monogamous relationships, too.

Humans aren’t the only species in the animal kingdom that practice monogamous relationships. Out in the wild, beavers, otters, wolves, seahorses, and barn owls are just some of the species that mate for life.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Kelowna residents lined McCurdy Road on Sunday to show their support for the Banman family dealing with the tragic death of their 18-month-old son Gaige.

Environment Canada weather

Interest in gardening grows in the Shuswap amid COVID-19 crisis

Local gardeners see more people growing food at home

Churches Thrift Store pleased at lack of dumped donations during COVID-19 closure

The store’s employees usually return to find donations dumped at their gate when the store closes.

Update: COSAR call out for missing hiker now believed to be false alarm

The area searched overnight included the Angel Springs and K.L.O. creek trails.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Think twice before reaching for the scissors, Summerland hairdresser urges

‘You can’t assume you can cut your own hair and make it look good the first time.’

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Shuswap History in Pictures: On the diamond

The Eagle Valley Baseball team pose for a photo after a game in 1955

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

Young woman missing from North Okanagan

RCMP seek public’s help to locate 20 year old

Program builds Okanagan tourism resiliency amid COVID-19

For most of the industry, this is the eighth week of provincial shut down

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Victoria-based support group reports 40 per cent leap in women seeking escape from family violence

Cridge Centre: Measures necessary in responding to COVID-19 increase domestic abuse risk factors

