(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: International Women’s Day

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 8

Good morning all! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: International Women’s Day was adopted by the United Nations in 1975.

Today is a national holiday in dozens of countries.

On this day

In 1867, in the House of Commons, the British North America Act is passed. For more than 100 years, it served as Canada’s constitution.

In 1972, the Goodyear blimp takes flight for the first time.

In 1975, the Canadian Royal Mint announces plans to open a branch in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 loses contact and disappears with 239 passengers and 12 crew members. The search for the plane became one of the most expensive search efforts in history. After two search efforts ranging over four years, the plane was never found.

National holidays

Along with it being International Women’s Day, today is also National Organize Your Home Office Day, National Proofreading Day, and National Peanut Cluster Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

vernon

In Vernon

salmon arm

In case you missed it

Kelowna Mountie suspended with pay for 2 years faces hearing for violent arrest. Learn more here.

Chief contested in Okanagan Indian Band election, 26 running for council. Learn more here.

Police say incident near Salmon Arm Starbucks drive-thru result of money dispute. Learn more here.

Trending

This football player tore his ACL taking part in the running drills at the NFL combine but that wasn’t going to stop him from beating everyone other player at the bench press.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor James Van Der Beek (45), actress Camryn Manheim (62), and actress Jessica Collins (40).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women

Just Posted

Sloan vocalist/bassist Chris Murphy shares a moment with Hillcrest Elementary teacher Brook Roberts and students Theiadh Beaumont, Olivia Coyne, Alexander Buchanan and Alix Kraft on Monday, March 6. The students played the band’s hit, The Rest of My Life, in the school’s video entry for the recent CBC Music Class Challenge. Murphy spent the afternoon at the school on Monday, following Sloan’s Sunday night concert at Song Sparrow Hall. (Contributed)
Sloan singer strikes a chord with Salmon Arm elementary school students

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women

Shuswap Food Action members making the soup in Salmon Arm for school lunches are Sheena MacArthur, Hiromi Nakagawa and Linda Petavel. (Serena Caner photo)
Shuswap Food Action: Shuswap has capacity to feed everyone in region

A sledder was found unconscious March 2, 2023 on Owlhead trail and was transferred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm after receiving life-saving care from members of his group. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous sledder rescued and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries