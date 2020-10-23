(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: It would only take one hour to drive to space

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Good morning, it’s that time of year again, apparently. Parts of the Okanagan could receive up to 20 cm of snow today.

Fun Fact of the day: It would only take one hour to drive to space

If you got into your car, turned on the ignition and drove up to the sky at 60 mph, it would take just one hour to get to outer space, according to astronomer Fred Hoyle. Of course, this is purely theoretical, but it sure is fun to think about!

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

A special weather statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan, including the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

An early-season snowfall is expected over Thursday night (Oct. 22) as seasonal temperatures continue to drop over the weekend. According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan could see as much as 10 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon with temperatures dropping to around 2 degrees.

The snow isn’t expected to last for long, however. Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said the blast of arctic air should be a “temporary hiccup.” Environment Canada forecasts that temperatures will be back to seasonal averages by early next week.

Song of the Day: Chelsea Cutler – Snow in October

Video of the day:

READ MORE:The bubble experience: A new way to dine in Kelowna

Environment Canada weather

Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

Retired Sicamous United Church minister and author Juanita Austin will be signing her new book, Cup of Wine and a Piece of Bread, at Bookingham Palace in the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Nov. 7. (Contributed)
Retired Shuswap United Church minister shares songs, stories of healing and hope

Juanita Austin to hold signing of her new book on Nov. 7 in Salmon Arm

The Adams River Salmon society wants to see a ban enforced on trout anglers wading in the river during the sockeye salmon’s spawning season. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society seeks to bar wading trout anglers from Shuswap park

Fishing guide believes ban could be replaced with education to protect spawning beds

The power is out across many of the Shuswap’s rural communities following the season’s first snow on Oct. 23. (BC Hydro image)
Power out across much of the Shuswap

The outage follows the first snowfall of the season to reach the valley bottoms

Earth from Space.
Habitat for Humanity Kamloops will be setting up a ReStore in Salmon Arm in the former Kal Tire building in the 1400 block of the Trans-Canada Highawy. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Habitat for Humanity ReStore set for Salmon Arm settles on location

Executive director says new store expected to open in spring, probably May

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Color Room hairstylist Soleah DeJay said hanging onto the hope of seeing clients again kept her going through mandated COVID-19 closures. (Cierra Carlyle Photography - Contributed)
Clients keep Vernon hairstylist motivated through COVID-19 crisis

‘Holding onto hope of seeing everyone’ after COVID-closure kept Color Room stylist Soleah DeJay going

The Coquihalla Summit pictured at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 23. Hwy 5 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident. (DriveBC)
Mutli-vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions

Snow has caused limited visibility on the highway.

Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café owner, Luigi Coccaro, in front of their new bubble dining experience. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
The bubble experience: A new way to dine in Kelowna

A unique way to dine during the COVID-19 pandemic

From l-r., first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Republican president declared the virus, which killed more than 1,000 Americans on Thursday alone, will “go away.”

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Kelowna Francophone school COVID-19 outbreak climbs to 5, mixture of students and staff

Health officer says situation evolving, spoke to possible closure, changes to provincial guidelines

RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)
Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

