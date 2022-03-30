Morning Start: It’s possible to walk from the U.S. to Russia

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 30

On this day

In 1909, the Queensboro Bridge linking Queens and Manhattan opens in New York.

In 1981, U.S. President Ronald Reagan is shot and wounded in an assassination attempt.

In 2001, at 15 years and 9 months old, U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps breaks the world record for the 200-metre butterfly.

In 2013, North Korea declared war on South Korea.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Take a Walk in the Park Day, World Bipolar Day, National Virtual Vacation Day, National Pencil Day, National Turkey Neck Soup Day, National I Am in Control Day, and Little Red Wagon Day.

Cherry Blossoms are very popular in Washington, D.C. so the Nationals and Wizards created jerseys to represent them in their city. Thoughts?

The Washington Nationals and Wizards have each unveiled cherry blossom jerseys, paying homage to DC's famous flowers 🌸 The Nike collaboration is the first uniform campaign between MLB and NBA teams from the same market. pic.twitter.com/Wd83lgkN7f — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 29, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Celine Dion (54), country singer Thomas Rhett (32), singer Eric Clapton (77), soccer star Sergio Ramos (36), TV host Piers Morgan (57), actor Mark Consuelos (51), NFL star Richard Sherman (34), singer Tracy Chapman (58), singer Norah Jones (43), rapper MC Hammer (59), actor Paul Reiser (66), and MLB star Alex Bregman (28).

