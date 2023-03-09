Morning Start: Jonathan the Tortoise

Good morning all and happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!
Fun Fact: Meet Jonathan the Tortoise. He’s the oldest tortoise on record as he turned 190 on Dec. 4, 2022.
On this day
In 1562, kissing in public is banned in Naples. The punishment? Death.
In 1946, Ted Williams is offered and refused to play in the Mexican Baseball League.
In 1959, first known radar contact made with Venus.
In 1959, Barbie makes debut at American Toy Fair in New York.
In 1964, Ford produced the first Mustang.
In 1993, the Pittsburgh Penguins begin a NHL-record 17 game winning streak.
In 1995, Tampa Bay is awarded an MLB franchise.
In 2020, Italy announced country-wide lockdown due to COVID spike.
National holidays
Today is National No Smoking Day, National Get Over It Day, National Meatball Day, National Barbie Day, National Fake Teeth Day, and National Crab Meat Day.
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Oscar Isaac (44), actress Brittany Snow (37), actor Matthew Gray Gluber (43), rapper Bow Wow (36), rapper YG (32), and NHL defenceman Brent Burns (38).
Have a great Thursday!
