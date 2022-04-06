(Photo - KFC - Facebook)

Morning Start: KFC’s Twitter Following

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 6

Happy Wednesday! Let’s make your day great!

Fun Fact: Kentucky Fried Chicken’s (KFC) Twitter account only follows 11 people: the five members of the Spice Girls and six people named Herb, in honour of the 11 herbs and spices used for their chicken.

list

On this day

In 1886, the City of Vancouver is incorporated.

In 1906, the first animated film is released: J. Stuart Blackton’s ‘Humorous Phases of Funny Faces’.

In 1973, the Pittsburgh Pirates retire Roberto Clemente’s number 21.

In 2018, the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crashes just outside Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Acai Bowl Day, National Siamese Cat Day, National Student-Athlete Day, National Walking Day, National Tartan Day, National Teflon Day, and New Beer’s Eve.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Trending

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Paul Pudd (53), actor Zach Braff (47), actor Charlie McDermott (32), actor Bill Dee Williams (85), actor Michael Rooker (67), actor John Ratzenberger (75), actress Marilu Henner (70), and actress Lauren Ridloff (44).

Have a great day!

via GIPHY

Okanagan

