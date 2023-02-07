(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Lemons

Your morning start for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Good morning Okanagan! Time to get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: Life didn’t give us lemons, we gave ourselves lemons. Lemons weren’t naturally occurring in nature. The combination of the sour orange and citron made the first lemon.

On this day

In 1940, Pinocchio premiered in New York City. It was Walt Disney’s second film.

In 1958, the Brooklyn Dodgers officially moved to Los Angeles.

In 1976, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Darryl Sittler sets an NHL record, recording 10 points (six goals, four assists) in one game.

In 1985, Frank Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’ becomes the official anthem of New York.

Super Bowls

In 2010, the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl 44.

In 2016, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

In 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 in Super Bowl 55.

National holidays

Today is National Periodic Table Day, National Fettuccine Alfredo Day and the start of National Marriage Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘People are still going to die’: Kelowna advocate speaks out on drug decriminalization. Learn more here.

Home prices fall across the Okanagan. Learn more here.

West Kelowna McDonald’s sued by Vernon woman. Learn more here.

Trending

You don’t see hits like this anymore…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Ashton Kutcher (45), comedian Chris Rock (58), country music star Garth Brooks (61), LA Rams quarterback Matt Stafford (35), Canadian basketball star Steve Nash (49), and actor James Spader (63).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
For Super Bowl ads this year, it’s crypto out, booze in, and the spaces are all sold
Next story
Cheeky ’70s themed ‘Shaggin’ Wagon’ pops up in Tofino ahead of Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

The Sicamous Eagles played the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday, Jan. 20 and had an ineligible player on the ice. The Eagles’ forfeited the game and head coach Nick Deschenes was given a one-game suspension for the error. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Eagles forfeit game after ineligible player was on the ice

The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project at Salmon Arm West Elementary received significant support in the form of a $30,000 through the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Community Spaces program in 2019. Applications are now being taken for 2023 Co-op cash. (File photo)
Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, all from Salmon Arm-Vernon, are off to an 0-2 start at the Under 18 Canadian Curling Championship in Timmins, Ont. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
UPDATE: B.C. champs from Okanagan-Shuswap still in search of win at national curling event

Nineteen-unit development proposed for 1481 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
19-unit housing project proposed for 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm