Morning Start: Lepidopterophobia

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 5

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Do you suffer from lepidopterophobia? It is a fear of butterflies and other flying insects.

Actress Nicole Kidman suffers from it.

On this day

In 1923, Harvey Firestone starts Firestone Tire and Rubber by producing inflatable tires.

In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in NBA history.

In 1997, ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ debuts.

In 2012, the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians play a 16-inning game, the longest game to occur on the opening day of the season.

National holidays

Today is National Caramel Day, National Deep Dish Pizza Day, National Flash Drive Day, National Library Workers Day, Go for Broke Day and First Contact Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Lily James (34), pop singer Pharrell Williams (50), and actor Sterling K. Brown (47).

Have a great day everyone!

