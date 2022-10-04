(Photo - @miranburhan97/Twitter)

Morning Start: Lighters were invented before matches

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 4

It’s another beautiful morning in the Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Lighters were invented before matches! The first lighter was invented in 1823 while the match was created in 1826.

On this day

In 1957, Leave It To Beaver premieres.

In 1970, singer-songwriter Janis Joplin dies at age 27 of a drug overdose.

In 1975, wrestler Ric Flair survives a plane crash.

In 1990, Beverly Hills 90210 premieres.

In 1991, the Edmonton Oilers trade Mark Messier to the New York Rangers.

In 1991, the San Jose Sharks play their first game in franchise history.

In 2001, San Francisco Giants outfielder hits his 70th home run of the season.

In 2018, Tom Brady becomes the third quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 touchdowns.

National holidays

Today is Improve Your Office Day, National Fruit at Work Day, National Cinnamon Roll Day, National Golf Lovers Day, National Taco Day, and National Vodka Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Three-time Kelowna purse snatcher arrested. Learn more here.

Okanagan Fest of Ale heads back indoors in 2023. Learn more here.

Vernon breaks 100-plus year temperature mark. Learn more here.

Trending

These videos are always so cool and so well done. How are people this good and flying drones?!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Dakota Johnson (33), actress Alicia Silverstone (46), actress Susan Sarandon (76), and actor Liev Schreiber (55).

Have a wonderful day everyone!

