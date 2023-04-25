(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Lobster

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 25

Good morning Okanagan! Grab your coffee as we get your day started!

Fun Fact: Until the late 1880’s, lobster was considered to be a poor person’s food and source of protein. It was often fed to prisoners because it was cheap and easy to access. Prisoners were given lobster so often, they would complain if they had to eat it more than three times a week.

On this day

In 1849, Lord Elgin, the Governor General of Canada signs the Rebellion Losses Bill.

In 1901, New York becomes the first state to make license plates for vehicles a requirement.

In 1954, the first solar battery is announced, made by Bell Labs. Its efficiency was six per cent.

In 1978, the Phillie Phanatic (mascot) makes his first appearance.

In 1993, the New England Patriots select quarterback Drew Bledsoe, out of Washington State, first overall in the NFL draft.

In 2009, the Detroit Lions select quarterback Matthew Stafford, out of Georgia, first overall in the NFL draft.

In 2019, Joe Biden announces his campaign for U.S. president.

National holidays

Today is National Telephone Day, National Zucchini Bread Day, National DNA Day, National Lingerie Day, National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, and National Hug a Plumber Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Senior dies after being run over in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot

Trial for former hockey coach accused of voyeurism in Penticton set for 2024

Dogs needing homes fill Vernon arts centre

Trending

Did you know someone painted Boo’s door from Monster’s Inc. in Calgary? People now view it as a landmark and get photos with it.

@theothergayellen Calgary’s best Hidden Gem! #calgary #calgaryhiddengem #hiddengems #disney #montersinc #sullyandboo #boo #kittyandboo #instaworthy #yyc #yyctiktok #iglocation #hiddendoor #secret #localsecret ♬ original sound – C H A R L I E

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Al Pacino (83), actor Hank Azaria (59), actress Renee Zellweger (54), retired NBA star Tim Duncan (47), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (61), and sportscaster Joe Buck (54).

Have a wonderful Tuesday everyone!

celebrity birthdays

