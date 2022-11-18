(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Millionaires in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 18

Good morning Okanagan! We got through another week. Here’s today’s morning start to get you to the weekend!

Fun Fact: Switzerland has more millionaires than any other country in the world.

Around 15 per cent of the population owns assets that total more than a million dollars.

On this day

In 1883, four time zones for continental North America are introduced.

In 2011, One Direction released their debut album.

In 2011, the video game ‘Minecraft’ is released.

National holidays

Today is Apple Cider Day, International Stand Up to Bullying Day, and National Princess Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘It’s not the first and it won’t be the last’: Fire crews douse blaze on Kelowna’s Rail Trail. Learn more here.

Shed the Light on Addiction and help support Penticton’s Discovery House. Learn more here.

Andre’s Electronics opens its doors in Salmon Arm, Popeyes Chicken soon to follow. Learn more here.

Trending

Need a weekend getaway?! Check out this Harry Potter themed AirBNB in Victoria.

@earlgreywithoatmilk_ Definitely cried tears of happiness 😭 (JKR is a TERF) #harrypotter #wlw #victoriabc #gryffindor #airbnb #hp ♬ Harry Potter – The Intermezzo Orchestra

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Owen Wilson (54), MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz (47), actor Mike Epps (52), Disney character Mickey Mouse (94), Canadian author Margaret Atwood (83), and actor Kevin Nealon (69).

Have a great and safe weekend everyone!

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

