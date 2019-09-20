Morning Start: Who is Greta Thunberg?

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

The sunny days of summer may be over.

As the Okanagan continues towards the start of fall on Sept. 23, Environment Canada forecasts rain through the weekend and periods of rain and sun through to next week.

Fun Fact of the day:

Today, over 150 countries are taking part in Fridays for Future. The international movement of schools and students striking for climate change are participating in demonstrations across the globe in demand for action against climate change. This all began with Greta Thunberg, who began striking every Friday to protest the lack of effective climate legislation on a governmental level.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Mix of sun, clouds and rain with a high of 20 C. Forty per cent chance of rain throughout the day but expected to clear in the evening leading into a bright and clear Saturday.

In Vernon:

Rain and sun expected through the day Friday. High of 20 C with a 40 per cent chance of rain before leading into a clear night.

In Salmon Arm:

High of 21 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Mix of sun, rain and clouds but forecasted to clear up going into the evening.

In Penticton:

Forty per cent chance of rain with a high of 21 C. Expected to clear up tonight and leading into tomorrow morning but a mix of sun, clouds and rain throughout the day.

