Morning Start: Who is Greta Thunberg?

The sunny days of summer may be over.

As the Okanagan continues towards the start of fall on Sept. 23, Environment Canada forecasts rain through the weekend and periods of rain and sun through to next week.

Rain, sun, clouds in the Okanagan this weekend. *sigh* pic.twitter.com/7l14INrLHR — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) September 20, 2019

Fun Fact of the day:

Today, over 150 countries are taking part in Fridays for Future. The international movement of schools and students striking for climate change are participating in demonstrations across the globe in demand for action against climate change. This all began with Greta Thunberg, who began striking every Friday to protest the lack of effective climate legislation on a governmental level.

"We have a moral responsibility to join them." – @GeorgeMonbiot.

Adults, join us on 20th and 27th of September. This will be amazing. You can find more information about the strikes on https://t.co/77RuLVyHbO 💚#FridaysForFuture#GlobalClimateStrike#UnitedForClimate pic.twitter.com/EG86gdzdnu — FridaysForFuture (@Fridays4future) September 17, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Mix of sun, clouds and rain with a high of 20 C. Forty per cent chance of rain throughout the day but expected to clear in the evening leading into a bright and clear Saturday.

In Vernon:

Rain and sun expected through the day Friday. High of 20 C with a 40 per cent chance of rain before leading into a clear night.

In Salmon Arm:

High of 21 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Mix of sun, rain and clouds but forecasted to clear up going into the evening.

In Penticton:

Forty per cent chance of rain with a high of 21 C. Expected to clear up tonight and leading into tomorrow morning but a mix of sun, clouds and rain throughout the day.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Health minister announces new urgent care centre in Kelowna. Read more here.

Video of the day:

He protecc

He attacc

But most importantly he touch snacchttps://t.co/OQwNw2gkDk pic.twitter.com/TwLTVrotP6 — Imgur (@imgur) September 20, 2019

READ MORE: It’s playoffs or bust for Okanagan Sun with only 4 games remaining

READ MORE: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.