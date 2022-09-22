Morning Start: More card combinations than atoms

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 22

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: There are more combinations of how to arrange a deck of cards than there are atoms on Earth.

On this day

In 1982, ‘Family Ties’ premieres.

In 1987, ‘Full House’ premieres.

In 1994, ‘Friends’ premieres.

In 2015, Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra dies at 90.

National holidays

Today is the Fall Equinox, Car Free Day, Dear Dairy Day, National Ice Cream Cone Day, National Girls’ Night In Day, National Elephant Appreciation Day, National Singles Day, National White Chocolate Day, National Legwear Day, and Chainmail Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets. Learn more here.

Missing in Action: Penticton Vees without mascot ahead of season opener. Learn more here.

Police search for answers after man found with severe burns in Vernon. Learn more here.

Trending

Are you a Ted Lasso fan? Cause now you can play with AFC Richmond!

I've got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Tom Felton (35), singer Joan Jett (64), and actress Bonnie Hunt (61).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan