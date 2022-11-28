Mount Everest (Pixabay)

Mount Everest (Pixabay)

Morning Start: Mount Everett’s height

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 28

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: When Mount Everett was first measured, they found it to be exactly 29,000 feet, but because it’s a round number, it sounds made up so it was declared to be 29,002 feet.

On this day

In 1895, the first vehicle race takes place in Chicago.

In 1939, Canadian James Naismith, the inventor of basketball and the football helmet, dies at 78.

In 1975, Bobby Orr plays his final game for the Boston Bruins.

In 1994, convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer is clubbed to death by a fellow inmate.

In 2010, Canadian actor Leslie Nielsen dies at 84.

National holidays

Today is Cyber Monday, National Brand Day, and National French Toast Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor and television show host Jon Stewart (60), singer Randy Newman (79), NHL goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (38), Canadian rapper Trey Songz (38), Canadian keyboardist Paul Shaffer (73), actor Colman Domingo (52), and reality star Anna Nicole Smith (would’ve been 55).

Have a great Monday everyone!

