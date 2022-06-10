Morning Start: Painting the White House

Your morning start for Friday, June 10

Good morning all! It’s a great day to have a great day, let’s get it started!

Fun Fact: It takes 570 gallons on paint to cover the exterior of The White House!

On this day:

In 1752, Benjamin Franklin test for a lightning conductor with a kite-flying experiment.

In 1957, John Diefenbaker is elected as Canada’s 13th Prime Minister.

In 1996, the Colorado Avalanche sweep the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup.

In 1996, ‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show” premieres.

In 2000, the New Jersey Devils win the Stanley Cup over the Dallas Stars 4-2.

In 2007, ‘The Sopranos’ finale airs on HBO.

In 2016, Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe dies at age 88.

National holidays

Today is National Ballpoint Pen Day, National Black Cow Day, National Egg Roll Day, National Herbs and Spices Day, National Iced Tea Day and National Movie Night.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna mayor frustrated with number of shows, concerts that go to Penticton. Learn more here.

Expect a home visit from wildfire mitigation experts in the South Okanagan. Learn more here.

Suspect vehicle in Vernon shooting abandoned and on fire. Learn more here.

Trending

Here’s Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto taking time during warm up to practice with his teammate’s son.

Nats’ superstar Juan Soto flipping baseballs to Anibal Sanchez’s son is the most wholesome thing you’ll see today 🥹 (via @Nationals) pic.twitter.com/j20fAVjG3l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 8, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with comedian Bill Burr (54), model Kate Upton (30), country music star Lee Brice (43), and actress Kate Flannery (58).

Have a great weekend everyone! Stay safe!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan