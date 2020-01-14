(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: People in medieval times walked differently than we do now

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Bundle up, it’s going to be a freezing cold week.

Fun Fact of the day: The medieval gait

Does it have something to do with footwear?

Back in “dragon slaying” times, not everyone had the luxury of owning shoes. But for those who did, shoes were simply thin strips of leather that cover the foot and provide minimal protection.

Because of this, people walked the same way we naturally do when we’re barefoot: toe first, which allows us to test the surface in front of us and puts less stress on our knees. This is how people walked for millennia before modern-day shoes that allow us to step down harder and with our heels became a thing.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

The deep freeze continues across the province…

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Burned Kelowna firefighter fully recovered, back to work

A Kelowna firefighter who was severely burned in a 2017 blaze is back to work. Read more here.

Video of the day: Dirty water? No problem

As you can see, Polyglu is a chemical used by the UN to treat bacteria-filled water when it cannot be boiled.

ALSO READ: Animals embrace the cold in Kelowna

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League
Next story
Morning Start: Could you bear living in the snowiest city on earth?

Just Posted

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

Salmon Arm businesses aim to fill food banks by Family Day

Competition for a cause organized by Cedar Axe Throwing and the Shuswap Family Centre

Salmon Arm to recognize Secwepemc territory before all council meetings

Historic change to procedures finalized at Jan. 13 meeting

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball lands provincial tournament

More than 140 families expected for the 13U AA Provincial Championship

Rolling memorial video a touching tribute to North Okanagan man

Friends and family remembered Jesse Haller in a big way

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

Furnace fundraising campaign kicks off to replace 34-year-old klunker

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

Most Read