Morning Start: Pineapples used to be a sign of wealth

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 6

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Pineapples used to be expensive! In the 1700s and 1800s, pineapples were looked at as rare and exotic and cost up to $8,000. People would rent them out to be the centrepiece at their party.

On this day

In 1994, ‘Forrest Gump’ is released in theatres.

In 2016, ‘Pokemon Go’, a real-world mobile game is released.

In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs extend quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the largest contract in North American sports history – 12 years, $503 million.

In 2021, Mary Simon is named Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General.

National holidays

Today is National Fried Chicken Day, National Air Traffic Control Day, International Kissing Day, Capital City Day, and Umbrella Cover Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Memorial ride planned for young motorcyclist killed in Kelowna crash. Learn more here.

Flood waters ease up in Spallumcheen. Learn more here.

Okanagan summer heat is a week away. Learn more here.

Trending

How cool is this trick shot at Wimbledon?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor and comedian Kevin Hart (43), rapper 50 Cent (47), actor Sylvester Stallone (76), NBA star Zion Williamson (22), MLB star Manny Machado (29), and Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalhi Lama (86).

Keep on working towards your goals! Have a great day everyone!

